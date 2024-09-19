Fredericksburg Nationals Capture Carolina League Championship

The Fredericksburg Nationals have claimed their first Carolina League Championship since moving to Fredericksburg, defeating the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in a thrilling series finale on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. This marks the franchise’s first championship since 2014.

The FredNats rebounded from a loss in the second game of the series, played as part of a doubleheader due to a rainout, to clinch the title with a 3-0 victory in game three. In game two, the Nationals’ offense was stifled, as they managed just one hit in a 3-0 loss to Kannapolis, forcing a winner-takes-all third game.

In the decisive game three, the Nationals entrusted their hopes to Travis Sykora, who had recently been named Carolina League Pitcher of the Year. Sykora did not disappoint, delivering a dominant performance by pitching five scoreless innings, striking out nine batters, and allowing only one hit. The young star retired eight consecutive Cannonballers at one point and faced the minimum number of batters throughout his outing.

Fredericksburg’s offense struck early in the second inning, with Caleb Lomavita singling before Brandon Pimentel launched a two-run homer over the wall on the first pitch he saw. This blast gave the FredNats a 2-0 lead they would never relinquish.

Kannapolis had an opportunity to close the gap in the third inning when Jeral Perez led off with a hit. Still, he was thrown out at second by outfielder Cristhian Vaquero while attempting to stretch it into a double. Sykora then settled into a rhythm, easily neutralizing the Cannonballers’ offense.

Robert Cranz relieved Sykora in the sixth inning and encountered trouble, issuing two walks with two outs, but he induced a pop-up from George Wolkow to end the threat. The Nationals added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning, with Jorgelys Mota scoring on a Nate Ochoa ground ball that took a favorable bounce off second base.

In the seventh and final inning, closer Anthony Arguelles, who led the league in saves during the regular season, sealed the win by retiring Kannapolis in order. Arguelles’ save, his third of the postseason, secured the 3-0 victory and the championship for Fredericksburg.

Sykora (1-0) won with his masterful performance, while Kannapolis pitcher Mason Moore (0-1) took the loss. The victory marks a historic moment for the Fredericksburg Nationals, bringing the Carolina League title to the city for the first time and ending a decade-long championship drought for the franchise.

This triumph is a monumental achievement for the Nationals, who moved to Fredericksburg in 2020, cementing their place in the city’s sports history.