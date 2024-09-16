Keep the Park Beautiful Volunteers Clear 225 Pounds of Litter in Denver Drive Cleanup

Keep the Park Beautiful hosted a street cleanup on Denver Drive in Manassas Park. Ten volunteers, ranging from 12 to 91 years old, collected over 225 pounds of litter in two hours. Volunteers included Keep the Park Committee members and the Vice Queen of the 2023 Manassas Park Latino Festival.
In addition to typical litter like cans and bottles, unusual items such as a bowling ball and an extensive liquor bottle were found. The cleanup extended to surrounding streets, including W. Rugby Drive and Holden Drive. The next cleanup event will occur on October 14 at Scott Drive Pocket Park.
Good morning Uriah,
Yesterday Keep the Park Beautiful (City of Manassas Park) held a street cleanup of Denver Drive. We have attached a variety of photos.
We had 10 volunteers who for two hours collected at least 225 lbs of litter. Our volunteers included Keep the Park Committee Members, Manassas Park residents (12 years old to 91 years young) and Vice Queen of 2023 Manassas Park Latino Festival.
In addition the cigarette buds, cans, bottles and juice boxes, we collected suitcase, bowling ball, large bottle of liquor and construction debris.
In addition to Denver Drive and surrounding streets, we cleaned up the W. Rugby Drive, behind the homes on Holden Drive.
Our next event is 10 am – 12 pm, Oct. 14, Scott Drive Pocket Park Cleanup.
For info: https://www.manassasparkva.gov/government/boards___committees/keep_the_park_beautiful_(kpb).php or email [email protected]
Thank you and please contact me with any questions.
Laura Hampton
Manassas Park City Council