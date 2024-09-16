Keep the Park Beautiful Volunteers Clear 225 Pounds of Litter in Denver Drive Cleanup

Keep the Park Beautiful hosted a street cleanup on Denver Drive in Manassas Park. Ten volunteers, ranging from 12 to 91 years old, collected over 225 pounds of litter in two hours. Volunteers included Keep the Park Committee members and the Vice Queen of the 2023 Manassas Park Latino Festival.

In addition to typical litter like cans and bottles, unusual items such as a bowling ball and an extensive liquor bottle were found. The cleanup extended to surrounding streets, including W. Rugby Drive and Holden Drive. The next cleanup event will occur on October 14 at Scott Drive Pocket Park.