Meet the Principal: Q+A with Glenkirk Elementary’s New Principal, Matthew Meyer

Welcome (or welcome back) to a new Potomac Local News series, “Meet the Principal.” With nearly two dozen new principals in Prince William County this school year, it’s important to get to know the folks in their new roles. Potomac Local has asked each principal the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Matthew Meyer, the new principal of Glenkirk Elementary in Gainesville. Meyer is a career educator with Prince William County Schools. He’s served as both a teacher and assistant principal.

Why Prince William County, and why Glenkirk Elementary?

My entire career has been with Prince William County Schools and I am committed to serving our community. The Glenkirk Elementary School community is well-established and our students and families are dedicated to everyone’s continued success. I am honored to have been selected to be the new principal of such a great school and community.

How will you bring your experiences to your new role as principal in PWCS?

I have been an elementary school administrator for eight years. I served as an administrative intern at Yorkshire Elementary School for two years and as an assistant principal at Cedar Point Elementary School for six years. My time serving those communities contributed to positive student growth, both academically and social-emotionally. I believe in the power of forming positive relationships and will work hard to establish those at Glenkirk Elementary as the new principal.

Are there any initiatives you hope to implement in your first year?

We will be working on making sure every single Glenkirk Golden Knight has a positive school experience, reaches success by achieving their academic and personal goals, and forms new and positive relationships with multiple peers and adults in our school. My goal is to partner with our amazing PTA and advisory council to ensure we gather input from all stakeholders to continue making Glenkirk Elementary the best it can be for our community.

Make sure to sign up for our FREE news email so you don’t miss this ongoing series. Never hesitate to email me at [email protected] with comments, questions and/or news tips.