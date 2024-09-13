Act Now: Preparing for Peak Hurricane Season with NV Waterproofing & Foundation Repair

In this Local Business In Focus, we talked with Cristian Abrigo, operations manager at NV Waterproofing & Foundation Repair. With hurricane season at its peak, NV Waterproofing & Foundation Repair urges residents to take immediate action to secure their homes, ensuring peace of mind as storms approach. Call them today at 703-690-3889 or nvwaterproofing.com for all your wet basement solutions, foundation repair, crack repair, drainage systems, and new home waterproofing needs.

Cristian Abrigo, Operations Manager at NV Waterproofing & Foundation Repair, emphasizes the urgent need for homeowners to prepare for the hurricane season. With peak season upon us, proactive measures are essential to prevent and manage potential water damage.

Abrigo advises homeowners not to delay in addressing vulnerabilities in their homes.

“Definitely calling the sooner the better usually, we see most homeowners wait until that storm comes or we’re experiencing that storm to then call us. And at that point, a lot of people are also putting in calls. So you’re getting added to a list that’s a little bit longer so preparing for it. Knowing that, ‘hey, these storms are upcoming. Maybe I get someone to come out and take a look at this.’”

“Now, to prepare what could I do rather than once it happens. Then having someone come out, we do everything that we can to get to people as quickly as possible. Because one of course, we want to help them but we also know it’s an urgent matter,” he stated.

The urgency is clear—waiting until the last minute can result in longer wait times for services and could lead to more significant damage. Abrigo underscores the importance of being proactive, especially with storms on the horizon. “If you’ve experienced these issues before, it’s definitely going to suffer with these harder rains and more frequent,” he said.

NV Waterproofing provides specialized services to enhance home resilience, such as installing sump pumps with battery backups and secondary systems to ensure functionality even during power outages.

“Even as simple as if you haven’t had a water issue, but maybe you live in an area where the power goes out during these storms. Those are things that homeowners should be thinking of; maybe I should think of a sump pump that can handle if the power goes out, having a battery backup, and having another secondary pump on standby. So those are things that we can offer and take care of for these residents,” Abrigo explained.

In conclusion, Abrigo reiterates the company’s commitment to the community, especially during critical times.

“We are critical on helping the community; we want to help these homeowners that live here. We live in such a great area near the nation’s capital, and we also have so many great homes, but many of them suffer from these storms and, unfortunately, the drainage around them. So if there’s anything that we can do to help, we want to do that. And we’re a company that leads in helping our community and ensuring they’re safe,” he concluded.