Stafford Continues Annual Fall Festival Oct. 5

Stafford County has announced the return of its annual Fall Festival on Oct. 5 at John Lee Pratt Memorial Park. The family-friendly event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival will include several food trucks and vendors, as well as live music from the Leroy Burks Band. Alpacas, hayrides, a petting zoo and pony rides will be on site. Those wishing to participate in the Pumpkin Derby are asked to pre-register.

Stafford Tourism Program Director Lisa Logan said the Fall Family Festival was designed “to promote a sense of community, to provide new and innovative programming for all ages, and to enhance family-oriented recreational opportunities within our community.” The event was first began in 2015, and was centered around the Annual Pumpkin Derby, Logan said. The festival typically has around 500 guests.

There is no charge for admission.