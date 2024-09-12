Stafford Announces Annual Shredding Event on Oct. 5

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has announced its annual paper-shredding event will be on October 5, 2024, from 9 to 11 a.m., or until the bins are full. Shredding is $5 per box, with the maximum box size 15 x 12 x 10.

The drive-through event is hosted by Stafford County Crime Solvers. Stafford County Crime Solvers is a community-driven program that encourages public involvement in solving crimes by offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to arrests, resolutions of unsolved cases, or recovery of stolen property. Callers remain anonymous, and confidentiality is strictly maintained throughout the process. The program is managed by a volunteer board of directors and is funded entirely by private donations.

Crime Solvers operates independently of law enforcement, though it works closely with the Sheriff’s Office and media to gather tips.