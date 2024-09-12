Leadership Prince William Class of 2025 Kicks Off with Passing of the Torch

Heather Haney, a participant in the Leadership Prince William Signature Program Class of 2025, shared her journey with the organization, reflecting on how it began with the Emerging Leaders Program. Haney’s involvement in Leadership Prince William started in 2018 after a friend encouraged her to apply.

“I was in a tough headspace at the time, working on launching my own business,” Haney said. “My friend, who was already involved with Leadership Prince William, suggested I give it a try.”

Haney first enrolled in the Emerging Leaders Program, an eight-week course for those seeking a preview of the more extensive Leadership Prince William Signature Program. “It’s a great option for people not ready to commit to the full 10-month program,” Haney explained. “Each week, community leaders come in to speak about leadership and managing both yourself and others.”

During her time in the Emerging Leaders Program, Haney learned valuable skills in leadership and communication. “Bob Schneider from OmniRide and Greg Ballard were two speakers who resonated with me. They really helped me understand the dynamics of working with clients and business professionals,” she said.

After completing the Emerging Leaders Program, Haney was eager to further her involvement and enrolled in the Class of 2025 Signature Program. “I was nervous but knew I needed to be part of the community. I wanted to build my business acumen and be more involved in Prince William County,” Haney said.

The Class of 2025 will kick off at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Thursday, September 26, 2024. The morning event will begin with breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 8 a.m., followed by a send-off program from 8 to 8:45 a.m. The program will include a welcome to new members, sponsor recognition, and a special moment as the Class of 2024 “passes the torch” to the incoming participants.

A fun tradition at the event is the awarding of the “Golden Pineapple” to the class with the highest attendance. “It’s all about encouragement and welcoming new members to the Leadership Prince William family,” Haney said.

Haney, originally from Pennsylvania, moved to Northern Virginia in 2000 and has lived in Manassas since 2005. She started her business, Calluna’s Lens, during the 2020 pandemic, providing photography and marketing services. She continues to expand her business while growing her leadership skills through the Signature Program.

“Leadership Prince William has given me a more professional mindset and helped me understand how to approach challenges in business,” Haney said. “For anyone thinking about joining, I recommend just reaching out and learning more. It’s been a great experience for me.”