Obituary: Khymir Martis Di’James Johnson (1999-2024)

Khymir Martis Di’James Johnson (Age 25)

Memorial service info

Khymir Martis Di’James Johnson, 25, of Stafford, Virginia, died Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at Sentara Medical Center, Woodbridge, Virginia.

Khymir was born March 23, 1999, in Morristown, New Jersey, the son of Curtis Murray and Tiara Charisse Johnson Hudson.

He worked in customer service for an auto dealership.

He is survived by mom and stepdad, Tiara and Marc Hudson of Stafford, VA; his dad and stepmom, Curtis Murray and Cheryl of Jersey City, NJ; two brothers, Azmir Jones of Irvington, NJ and Khyir Johnson of Morristown, NJ; sister, Malani Hudson of Stafford, VA; three stepsisters, Gia Tapscott and Christia Tapscott of Clinton, MD and Kelela Blake of Newark, NJ; stepbrother, Jeffrey Blake of Cincinnati, OH; his godmother, Shavon Hamilton of Fredericksburg, VA; and four god sisters, Shaleah Hamilton of Maplewood, NJ, Shadae Pyatt of Richmond, VA, Asia Pyatt of Cranston, RI and Aaliyah Pyatt of Fayetteville, AR.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 13, 2024, at Cool Spring Natural Cemetery with Rev. Lawrence Wilson, Jr., officiating. A repast will follow at the Clarke County Parks & Recreation Center, 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville.

Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.

To view the obituary or send online condolences, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.

Submitted by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home