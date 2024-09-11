Meet the Principal: Q+A with Haymarket Elementary’s New Principal, Jesse Rivera

Welcome (or welcome back) to a new Potomac Local News series, “Meet the Principal.” With nearly two dozen new principals in Prince William County this school year, it’s important to get to know the folks in their new roles. Potomac Local has asked each principal the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Jesse Rivera, Ed.D., the new principal of Haymarket Elementary School. Rivera has taught in Culpeper and was an assistant principal in Fauquier County.

Why Prince William County, and why Haymarket Elementary School?

I was eager to join Prince William County Public Schools, particularly Haymarket Elementary School, for several reasons. First, Haymarket has amazing diversity. I love being part of a community that embraces people and cultures from all over the world. PWCS has very clear goals outlined in our strategic plan and offers a wealth of training and support. I’m excited to make a positive impact on our Haymarket Elementary students and grow professionally in my leadership journey.

How will you bring your experience to your new role as principal in PWCS?

I have been fortunate to work with some exceptional educational leaders and staff. My experiences in education have emphasized a student-centric approach to leadership. Haymarket has an amazing staff that is dedicated to providing the best elementary experience possible for our students. We will continue to work collaboratively in the pursuit of excellence for our students and our community.

Are there any initiatives you hope to implement in your first year?

In my first year as principal of Haymarket Elementary School, I hope to build strong relationships with our community, staff, and especially our students. Haymarket has a strong tradition of academic excellence, and we will continue to build on this success by paying specific attention to the diverse needs of all our students. We will also continue to work to increase our pass advanced numbers. Our goal is to provide a world-class education with an exceptional school experience, and we will work tirelessly toward this goal.

Make sure to sign up for our FREE news email so you don’t miss this ongoing series. Never hesitate to email me at [email protected] with comments, questions and/or news tips.