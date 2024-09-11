Italian Flavors and Southern Hospitality: Fredericksburg’s Bella Manzo

Nestled in downtown Fredericksburg, Bella Manzo brings a blend of authentic Italian flavors and American comfort to the local dining scene. Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Ruth and Jose Matus, the restaurant represents over 25 years of combined experience in the restaurant industry. After working in corporate dining since 1995, the duo made the leap to open their own establishment in July 2023 at 715 Caroline Street, crafting a warm, inviting space for family and friends.

Ruth said the restaurant stands as a tribute to the excellence of American beef, known as “Good Beef”, or Bello Manzo. The menu, designed with the help of a Chicago-based Executive Chef, features food ranging from “Manzo Traditionals” (Italian Beef sandwiches), creamy and tomato-based pastas, soups and salads, fish and chicken sandwiches, and desserts.

The most popular dishes are the Manzo Pasta, a creamy spaghetti dish with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach, and their signature Italian Beef sandwich with smoked beef, and giardiniera on a hoagie bun served with au jus, according to Ruth.

The staff’s favorites however, two appetizers: arancini, fried risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella and provole cheese and served with homemade marinara sauce, and meatballs simmered in homemade marinara sauce and topped with parmesan.

Ruth, the heart of the business, loves interacting with guests, often saying, “Come in as a guest, leave as family.” Bello Manzo has quickly earned the community’s support, with two outdoor eating areas and a full bar with a stage in the back. On September’s First Friday, the restaurant was pleasantly packed as patrons trickled in for live music or sat out front and watched the sidewalks. The restaurant has recently launched online ordering and is expanding its catering services.

Looking forward, Ruth and Jose plan to grow their live music events and continue being a place for friends and family to gather in Fredericksburg, where the motto is “La mia casa e la tua casa”—”my house is your house.”