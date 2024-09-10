14-Year-Old Arrested Following Threats to Brentsville High

A 14-year-old male juvenile of Gainesville was arrested Monday after Prince William County police received a tip that a threat was made on social media toward Brentsville High School in Nokesville.

More from Prince William Police Department:

School Threat Investigation – On Sept. 6 at 11:28 p.m., officers responded to investigate a threat made on social media towards Brentsville High School located at 12109 Aden Road in Nokesville that was received through a tip.

The investigation revealed an individual, later identified as a student of Prince William

County Schools, posted threats of potential violence towards the school on Discord. Officers identified the accused and determined there was no credible threat to students, faculty or staff.

On Sept. 9, following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 14-year-old male juvenile, was arrested.

Arrested on Sept. 9: [Juvenile]

A 14-year-old male juvenile of Gainesville

Charged with threats by electronic means

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center