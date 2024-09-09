Vindman Presses Anderson on Abortion Stance, Declines High-Profile TV Debate

A press release from Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman’s (D) congressional campaign challenges his opponent, Derrick Anderson (R), to be transparent about his stance on abortion rights during upcoming debates and public events. Vindman’s campaign accuses Anderson of trying to hide his anti-abortion views due to their unpopularity.
Vindman, the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 7th District in Prince William, Stafford, and Spotsylvania counties, and Fredericksburg, has openly shared his pro-choice position and plans to continue doing so at events throughout September and October. He pledges to vote for codifying Roe v. Wade and against a national abortion ban.
While Vindman pushes for transparency, he declined an invitation to debate on WJLA-TV (ABC Channel 7 in Washington, D.C.), which Anderson accepted, along with five other debate invitations in late August.
Press release:
Today, Vindman for Congress called on MAGA extremist Derrick Anderson to finally be honest with voters on his radical anti-abortion rights position at the forthcoming debates, forums, and town halls. So far, Anderson has tried desperately to hide his extreme position on reproductive rights because it’s so unpopular, but Anderson can’t escape scrutiny for much longer. Both he and Eugene Vindman will appear as their respective party nominees for VA-07 at a series of joint public events including:
- Monday, September 16th: Fredericksburg Free Press
- Tuesday, September 17th: Coalition for Action
- Wednesday, October 2nd: University of Mary Washington
- Monday, October 7th: ARC of Northern Virginia
Eugene Vindman has already laid out his abortion rights stance and will continue to do so at these events. Vindman knows, unlike Anderson, that a women’s healthcare decision belongs to her, her doctor, and her faith, not some bureaucrat in DC.
As a Member of Congress, Eugene Vindman will:
Vote for a bill to codify Roe v. Wade.
Vote against a national abortion ban bill.
Virginia voters deserve to know where Derrick Anderson stands on these two bills. Anderson will weasel, duck, dodge, and do everything in his power to avoid answering how he’ll vote on these bills. Vindman will use the forthcoming events to make sure the public gets answers.