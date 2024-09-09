Vindman Presses Anderson on Abortion Stance, Declines High-Profile TV Debate

A press release from Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman’s (D) congressional campaign challenges his opponent, Derrick Anderson (R), to be transparent about his stance on abortion rights during upcoming debates and public events. Vindman’s campaign accuses Anderson of trying to hide his anti-abortion views due to their unpopularity.

Vindman, the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 7th District in Prince William, Stafford, and Spotsylvania counties, and Fredericksburg, has openly shared his pro-choice position and plans to continue doing so at events throughout September and October. He pledges to vote for codifying Roe v. Wade and against a national abortion ban.

While Vindman pushes for transparency, he declined an invitation to debate on WJLA-TV (ABC Channel 7 in Washington, D.C.), which Anderson accepted, along with five other debate invitations in late August.

Press release: