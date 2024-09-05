Winsome Sears Announces Historic Run for Virginia Governor, Set to Continue Youngkin’s Legacy

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears has announced her candidacy for governor. She aims to continue the work of the Youngkin-Sears administration.
If elected, she would become the first Black woman to serve as Virginia’s governor and the first Black woman in U.S. history to hold such a position. Earle-Sears, an immigrant from Jamaica and former U.S. Marine, highlighted the administration’s achievements in improving community safety, boosting the economy, cutting taxes, and expanding educational choices for parents.
Governor Glenn Youngkin, a Republican like Earle-Sears, is ineligible to run for a second term due to Virginia’s unique one-term limit for governors. His term will end on
December 31, 2025 January 11, 2026. Earle-Sears is positioning her campaign as a continuation of Youngkin’s efforts.
On the Democratic side, Abigail Spanberger, who represents Virginia’s 7th Congressional District (covering parts of Prince William County, Stafford, Spotsylvania counties, and Fredericksburg), is the presumptive nominee for governor. Spanberger has decided not to seek re-election to her U.S. House seat, opting instead to run for governor.
Press release:
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears today announced her official candidacy for governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, embarking on a historic campaign to build upon nearly three years of the Youngkin-Sears Administration’s work to keep the Commonwealth’s communities safe, open Virginia’s economy for business, cut taxes for working families, and empower parents with more choices for their children’s education. Earle-Sears, an immigrant from Jamaica and United States Marine, would become the first woman to serve as Virginia’s governor, and first Black woman in American history to serve as any state’s governor –– a story possible only in America.
“I could have never believed growing up that I could be asking Virginians for their faith and confidence in me to serve them as governor of our great Commonwealth,” said Earle-Sears. “Yes, this is an opportunity to make history, but our campaign is about making life better for every Virginian right here, right now. Our Administration has delivered on our promise to guide Virginia back on course toward prosperity, but we have much more to achieve to make sure stories like mine –– stories of the American Dream giving hope and purpose –– are possible for everyone. We cannot go backwards now. Little girls and boys, from Fairfax to Fincastle, from Haysi to Henry, from Phoebus to Port Republic, and from Wachapreague to Wise –– they are all counting on us to win and succeed in Virginia. I will not be outworked. And I will not let them down.”
Ahead of her announcement at a rally of supporters in Virginia Beach, Earle-Sears released on her social media channels, “Ever Forward,” a video detailing her American-Dream story and her mission to make stories like hers possible for more Virginians.
A native of Kingston, Jamaica, Sears immigrated to the United States at the age of six. She is proud to have served in the United States Marine Corps. In addition to her various appointments, she has served as the Vice President of the Virginia State Board of Education; and as a presidential appointee to the US Census Bureau, as co-chair of the African American Committee; and the Advisory Committee on Women Veterans to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
Winsome was first elected in 2002 to a majority Black House of Delegates district, a first for a Republican in Virginia since 1865. She is the first female Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the first Black female elected to statewide office. As Lieutenant Governor, Winsome Earle-Sears presides over the Senate when they are in session.
A former program manager for the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce and VISTA volunteer, Winsome is a trained electrician and successful businesswoman. However, Winsome is most proud of her community work leading a men’s prison ministry and as director of a women’s homeless shelter. She holds a B.A. in English with a minor in Economics, and an M.A. in Organizational Leadership, with a concentration in Government. Winsome and her husband, Terence, have two daughters Katia and Janel, in addition to DeJon, and granddaughters Victoria and Faith, who are now looking into the face of God.
Follow the Sears campaign’s latest news at winsomeforgovernor.com, X, and Facebook.