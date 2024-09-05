Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears has announced her candidacy for governor. She aims to continue the work of the Youngkin-Sears administration.

If elected, she would become the first Black woman to serve as Virginia’s governor and the first Black woman in U.S. history to hold such a position. Earle-Sears, an immigrant from Jamaica and former U.S. Marine, highlighted the administration’s achievements in improving community safety, boosting the economy, cutting taxes, and expanding educational choices for parents.

Governor Glenn Youngkin, a Republican like Earle-Sears, is ineligible to run for a second term due to Virginia’s unique one-term limit for governors. His term will end on December 31, 2025 January 11, 2026. Earle-Sears is positioning her campaign as a continuation of Youngkin’s efforts.

On the Democratic side, Abigail Spanberger, who represents Virginia’s 7th Congressional District (covering parts of Prince William County, Stafford, Spotsylvania counties, and Fredericksburg), is the presumptive nominee for governor. Spanberger has decided not to seek re-election to her U.S. House seat, opting instead to run for governor.

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