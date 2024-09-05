Meet the Principal: Q+A with Pennington’s New Principal, Michael Kelchlin

Welcome (or welcome back) to a new Potomac Local News series, “Meet the Principal.” With nearly two dozen new principals in Prince William County this school year, it’s important to get to know the folks in their new roles.

Potomac Local has asked each principal the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Michael Kelchlin, the new principal of Pennington Traditional School in Manassas. Kelchlin was previously the principal of Gravely Elementary School, an assistant principal and teacher.

Why Prince William County, and why [Pennington]?

I chose to come to Pennington Traditional School because of its reputation for academic excellence, strong values, parent involvement, and being a great environment for teaching and learning. I previously served as the principal of Gravely Elementary School for the last eight years.

How will you bring your experience as [specific experiences here] to your new role as principal in PWCS?

I served as the principal of Gravely Elementary for the past eight years, assistant principal of Newington Forest Elementary School in Fairfax for five years and spent another six years teaching in both Fairfax and Charlotte, N.C. Throughout my time at PWCS, I provided district leadership by serving on various committees, including the Superintendent Principal Advisory Council, PWCS Return to Learning Planning and Logistics Committee, and PWCS Standards Based Teaching and Learning Committee. I was also a nominee for Elementary Principal of the Year in the 2022-2023 school year. Throughout my years of leadership, I have consistently demonstrated high levels of student achievement, engaged the community through events and volunteer opportunities, and collaboratively created a great school experience for students.

Are there any initiatives you hope to implement in your first year?

My goal this year is to lead the Pennington Way. I am committed to academic excellence and rigor, focusing on community and family connection, service and volunteerism, and upholding the strong values of Pennington. My vision for the years ahead include a dedicated focus on STEAM education. I am excited to play my part in leading Pennington to “Be Like MIKE – Be Mindful. Be Inquisitive. Be Kind. Be Engaged.” I look forward to working to honor the legacy of Mike Pennington, his family and all our law enforcement officers.

Make sure to sign up for our FREE news email so you don’t miss this ongoing series. Never hesitate to email me at [email protected] with comments, questions and/or news tips.