Man, 45, Sexually Assaulted Inside Parked Van

A 45-year-old man sleeping inside a van was the victim of sexual assault and was treated at a hospital, police said.
The incident occurred across from a Walmart located near Dumfries.
Press release:
Sexual Assault Investigation – On September 1 at 2:17AM, officers responded to the 17000 block of Richmond Hwy. in Dumfries (22026) to
investigate a sexual assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 45-year-old man was asleep inside a van parked in the above area when
he woke to an unknown man entering his vehicle without permission.
While inside the vehicle, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim before leaving the area in a dark-colored sedan. The victim contacted
police and was treated at an area hospital. Attached is a composite sketch of the suspect. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description: [Composite sketch provided]
A tall black male, 35-40 years of age with a shaved head, goatee, and tattoo on his forearm
Last seen wearing khaki pants, no shirt, and flip-flops