Child, 5, Suffers Severe Burns

A child was treated for severe burns at a local hospital, and now a 36-year-old woman faces charges.

Press release:

Felony Child Neglect – On August 30, detectives concluded an investigation into a child neglect that was reported to have occurred at the Woodbridge Station Apartments located in the 1300 block of Eisenhower Cl. in Woodbridge (22191) on August 17. The investigation

revealed hot water was spilled onto the victim, a 5-year-old girl, while in the care of her mother, identified as the accused. The child was treated at an area hospital with severe burns. Further investigation revealed the victim was burned in a similar manner previously and appropriate safety precautions had not been taken. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Julia Joyce WILLIAMS, was arrested.

Arrested on August 30: [No Photo Available]

Julia Joyce WILLIAMS, 36, of the 1300 block of Eisenhower Cl. in Woodbridge

Charged with felony child neglect

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable