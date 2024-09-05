Assistant Principal Charged after 5-Year-Old Found Bruised

On August 28, 2024, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office charged the Spotswood Elementary Assistant Principal with misdemeanor assault and battery after a 5-year-old student said he was assaulted, according to a police report.

Press release:

On August 28, 2024, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an incident at Spotswood Elementary School involving a member of their staff. It was reported that a 5-year-old student had been assaulted by the Assistant Principal, Misty Kelley.

The child’s mother stated when the child returned home from school, she noticed bruising on her back and ribs. When the mother questioned her child as to how she received the injuries, the child stated an adult at the school had grabbed her because she didn’t want to walk. It was later determined through the investigation, that the adult who allegedly inflicted the injuries was the Assistant Principal of the school.

The Spotsylvania County Public Schools central office administration was contacted as protocol. Ms. Kelley was placed on administrative leave as soon as they were notified on August 28, 2024.

Misty Tamera Kelley, 52-year-old, has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. Ms. Kelley has been notified of the charges against her. She has agreed to turn herself into authorities.