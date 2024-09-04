We Asked Four Candidates about Transparency in Government; Three Responded

Our second week of candidate survey questions generated responses from three of the four candidates. To help voters in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District make an informed decision, we continue a feature series offering insights into each candidate’s stand on critical issues affecting our area.

Candidates are emailed a question and asked to reply by a deadline This format lets voters quickly compare the candidates’ views on critical issues, helping them make an informed choice come election day.

The second question focused on transparency in government in relation to media and to citizens.

Early voting in Virginia begins Sept. 20. Senator Tim Kaine and Hung Cao are running for the Virginia seat in the Senate. Derrick Anderson and Eugene Vindman are running for the District 7 seat in the House of Representatives.

This week, we asked Tim Kaine (D) and Hung Cao (R) the following question:

How do you view the role of the mainstream media in holding government officials accountable, and what steps would you take to ensure that media outlets have the freedom and resources to report accurately and independently?

Kaine responded: “A free and vibrant press is critical to any democracy. Amidst growing threats to democratic values around the world, we must redouble our efforts to promote press freedom and protect journalists. When reporters like Vladimir Kara-Murza and Evan Gershkovich were wrongfully detained for years by Russian authorities, I worked with the administration to push for their release. I was heartened to see both of them return home this summer. I have also introduced a bipartisan bill, the International Press Freedom Act, that would help protect at-risk journalists working in countries with high censorship by creating a new visa category for threatened journalists and opening a new office within the State Department to combat crimes against journalists. Moreover, I have been proud to engage with and support local newsrooms over the course of my career, especially in Virginia. Local press plays an indispensable role in holding leaders accountable and providing communities with answers to important questions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I urged Senate leaders to include funding to support local journalism and media in any relief packages.” Cao responded: “Lately the mainstream media has been carrying water for government officials rather than holding them accountable, even going so far as to censor opposing views. What has been disclosed about the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to coordinate with both media outlets and social media platforms to censor and restrict free speech is incredibly troubling. Freedom of speech and freedom of thought are on the ballot this November. The First Amendment was not put in place only to protect media outlets, but to protect the American people’s right to free speech. I fought for that right for twenty-five years in the Navy, and I’m not done.”

We asked Derrick Anderson (R) and Eugene Vindman (D), both running for House of Representatives the following question:

How do you plan to promote greater transparency in the legislative process, including making it easier for constituents to understand how decisions are made and how their representatives are voting?