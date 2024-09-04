Prince William County New Library Director to Start Sept. 16

Jennifer Patterson has been appointed as the new Prince William County Public Library director following a nationwide search. She starts on Sept. 16.

Patterson will be joining Prince William County from her most recent role in Thousand Oaks, Calif., as the library services director. She has also served in Greensboro, N.C.; Gonzales, La.; and Winton, N.C. in various roles.

In her new role, Patterson will oversee a $23 million budget, 207 employees, 12 branch locations and a bookmobile. She’ll manage the library system operations and will support the mission and services of the library as a liaison to the Prince William Public Libraries’ Foundation and Friends of the Prince William Public Libraries.

She will be taking over for Deborah Wright, who held the position for more than seven years and retired in February.

Patterson was selected following a nationwide search and a thorough recruitment process. The Library Advisory Board — a 10-member board that includes the library director — provided input. Listening sessions with library staff were also held during the process.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Patterson to Prince William County,” County Executive Chris Shorter said. “Her extensive experience in library system management, innovative leadership, as well as her customer-focused approach to public service align with our vision of delivering outstanding services to our community and employees.”

Patterson received her bachelor’s degree from Winston-Salem State University, in addition to a master’s in library and information studies from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a master’s in management from Michigan State University.