New Roundabout and Sidewalks Planned for Stefaniga/Mountain View Road Intersection

The Stafford County Department of Capital Projects is holding a Citizen Information Meeting to discuss the upcoming Stefaniga and Mountain View Road Intersection Improvement Project. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 12, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mountain View High School.

The project aims to improve safety and traffic flow by realigning the Stefaniga/Mountain View Road intersection with the nearby Lightfoot Drive/Mountain View Road intersection, converting it into a single-lane roundabout. New sidewalks and curb ramps will also be added to enhance pedestrian safety and connectivity. The projected cause is over $5.2 million, funded by VDOT SMART SCALE, Federal CDS, and Local Funding.

Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting or submit comments online by September 22, 2024.