Obituary: Linda Miedzinski Caldwell (1940-2024)

Linda Miedzinski Caldwell (Age 84)

Memorial service info

Our beloved mother has been called home. Linda Miedzinski Caldwell passed suddenly on Saturday, 8/24/2024, three days after her 84th birthday. We are grateful that she did not suffer and is now with those that she loved that have passed before her.

Linda was born in Washington, D.C. to the late Stephen Miedzinski and Nellie Maure Miedzinski. She was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Caldwell (Bill or Slats). She is survived by her sister and husband, Joan Miedzinski Friend (Lawrence) of Nebraska. She is also survived by her children and spouses, Lisa Caldwell Garrett (Stephen) of Bedford, Virginia and William (Bill) and Kerri Hester Caldwell of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Linda is also survived by five grandchildren that she adored, Lindsay, Danny, Molly, Alex and Sarah.

Linda enjoyed life and loved to laugh. She was the type of person that could also laugh at herself, which is a blessing. Her greatest wish for her friends and family was that they were happy.

Linda was a very talented and capable person. After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, D. C., she went on to complete her education at the Washington School for Secretaries. She took a job as a secretary in Washington D. C., where she met her husband over the phone. After their marriage, they moved to Arlington and started a family. Next, they joined with other business associates and opened Interstate Electric Supply Company in Merrifield. Linda played a large part in the company’s beginning and thought of the other partners and employees as family. After a while, she was able to concentrate on her young children. She and Slats had a house built on the Potomac River in Lorton, where they would spend many happy years. Linda loved living in Lorton and particularly loved the river and the wildlife surrounding their home. She made life-long friends and was involved in the community. Linda was also captivated by the history of the area. She worked at Gunston Hall Plantation, nearby, for many years as a tour guide. She painstakingly decorated the plantation house for Christmas for many years and was interviewed on the radio for her work. Linda eventually opened The Coffee House of Occoquan. Her business gave her great joy. She enjoyed meeting the customers and made many, many friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 4:00 pm at the Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, Virginia. A gathering will follow at The Harbour Grille, 13188 Marina Way, Woodbridge, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lorton Community Action Center, (LCAC) or to a charity of your choice.

>> Donation link

The following memorial event is planned.

Reception following Memorial Service

09/07/2024 05:30 PM to 09:00 PM

The Harbour Grille

13188 Marina Way, Woodbridge, Virginia, 22191