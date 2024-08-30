Missing Person Alert: Fredericksburg Police Search for Antonia Rogers

Update: Fredericksburg Police have announced Rogers has been safely located.
Fredericksburg Police have announced a Missing Person Alert for Antonia Rogers. Rogers’ last contact with family members was in February 2024. She is a black female, 5 ft 5 inches, and 115 pounds.
- MISSING PERSON: ANTONIA ROGERS
Antonia Rogers last had contact with family in February of 2024. Antonia is described as a black female, 5 foot 5 inches in height, 115 pounds.
Report #: 2024-004536
If you have any information on Antonia’s whereabouts, contact the police at 540- 373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google or iTunes App Store.