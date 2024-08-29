Manassas School Board Sets FY26 Budget Adoption Schedule

At the Aug. 27 regular meeting, the Manassas City School Board unanimously adopted a draft budget schedule for fiscal year 2026, which would start on July 1, 2025.

The first budget work session will take place on Oct. 1 in the Manassas City Public School’s central office and they will discuss MCPS’ capital improvement plan. The expected adoption date is to be determined, but the Board will present the budget to City Council in a joint meeting on April 2, 2025, at the Public Safety Facility (9608 Grant Ave.).

Below is the full schedule, as published and adopted by the Board.