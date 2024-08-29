Manassas School Board Sets FY26 Budget Adoption Schedule

At the Aug. 27 regular meeting, the Manassas City School Board unanimously adopted a draft budget schedule for fiscal year 2026, which would start on July 1, 2025.
The first budget work session will take place on Oct. 1 in the Manassas City Public School’s central office and they will discuss MCPS’ capital improvement plan. The expected adoption date is to be determined, but the Board will present the budget to City Council in a joint meeting on April 2, 2025, at the Public Safety Facility (9608 Grant Ave.).
Below is the full schedule, as published and adopted by the Board.
- Oct. 1: Budget work session, capital improvement plan at 5:30 p.m. (Central office)
- Oct. 22: Regular business meeting, capital improvement plan presentation at 6 p.m. (City Hall)
- Nov. 7: Work session; enrollment projections, salary scales, new course proposals, capital improvement plan at 5:30 p.m. (Central office)
- Nov. 12: Regular business meeting, public input on capital improvement plan at 6 p.m. (City Hall)
- Dec. 10: Regular business meeting, Board to approve capital improvement plan at 6 p.m. (City Hall)
- Jan. 9, 2025: Work session, state budget update at 5:30 p.m. (Central office)
- TBD: Regular meeting, superintendent presents proposed budget for FY 2026 at 6 p.m. (City Hall)
- March 4, 2025: Work session; staffing allocations, five year forecase, compensation at 5:30 p.m. (Central office)
- TBD: Regular meeting, public input on superintendent’s proposed budget at 6 p.m. (City Hall)
- March 18, 2025: Work session, budget discussion at 5:30 p.m. (Central office)
- TBD: Regular meeting, School Board to approve FY 2026 budget at 6 p.m. (City Hall)
- April 2, 2025: Joint City Council/School Board meeting, School Board presents adopted budget (Public Safety Facility)