Stafford Stafford County Supervisors Discuss Falmouth Beach Operations and Safety Concerns By Uriah Kiser Published August 27, 2024 at 9:37AM | Updated October 26, 2024 at 4:41PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Darrell English #Fire and Rescue #Locals Only #Meg Bohmke #Parks and Rec #Port of Falmouth #Stafford Board of Supervisors #Stafford County Sheriff’s Office #Tinesha Allen