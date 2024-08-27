Multiple Homes Struck in Woodbridge Shooting Spree; Suspect Detained

On August 24, officers responded to multiple residential shootings in Woodbridge, where gunfire struck homes on Yawl Court, Lost Colony Drive, and Minnie Court, leading to the arrest of an 18-year-old man, who faces charges including nine counts of attempted aggravated malicious wounding and three counts each of shooting into an occupied dwelling and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, with no reported injuries or additional property damage.

From Prince William police:

Attempted Aggravated Malicious Wounding – On August 24 at 3:46AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 5100 block of Yawl Ct. in [Woodbridge area(22193)] to investigate a shots fired call which struck the home. A short time later, officers were informed of a second shots fired call in the 6100 block of Lost Colony Dr. involving another residence struck by gunfire. During the investigation, officers identified a suspect known to residents in both homes and who was believed to be involved in both incidents. Officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused and began seeking his whereabouts. Later that evening, officers responded to a third residential shooting in the 5600 block of Minnie Ct. also involving the accused. Officers eventually located the accused in the area of Roundtree Dr. where he was detained without incident. No injuries or additional property damage were reported at any of the incident locations. Multiple shell casings were recovered. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Caden Sebastian MILLER, was arrested. Detectives also executed a search warrant at the residence of the accused where evidence was recovered.

Arrested between August 24-26: [No Photo Available]

Caden Sebastian MILLER, 18, of 5676 Roundtree Dr. in [Dale City]

Charged with 9 counts of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, 3 counts of shooting into an

occupied dwelling, 3 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, 2 counts of

shooting from a vehicle, and 3 counts of destruction of property

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond