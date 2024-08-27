Manassas City Council Candidate Survey: Data Centers

As early voting for the fall 2024 election approaches, Potomac Local News is dedicated to informing the community about candidates vying for one of three open seats on the Manassas City Council and the mayor’s seat.

To help voters make an informed decision, we are continuing a new feature series, “One-Question Manassas City Council Candidate Survey.” This series will run throughout the campaign season, offering insights into each candidate’s stand on key issues affecting our city. Our third one, which ran on Aug. 16, focused on commercial airline services.

The candidates are given 10 days to respond to a Google Form, and their answers will be compiled into a single post on PotomacLocalNews.com. This format lets voters quickly compare the candidates’ views on critical issues, helping them make an informed choice come election day.

Today’s topic: Data centers.

The candidates were asked: The recent approval of data centers near the Manassas National Battlefield Park has sparked significant debate regarding their impact on the environment, local infrastructure, and property values. What is your position on the development of data centers in Manassas City, and how do you plan to address the concerns related to environmental impact, increased utility rates, and the overall strain on city resources? How would you ensure that the economic benefits promised by these projects are realized while mitigating negative impacts on the community?

Mayoral candidates

Xiao-Yin “Tang” Byrom (R)

I wasn’t involved in the decision-making process for the current data centers, so it wouldn’t be fair for me to question those decisions. However, I have thoroughly researched their impact on the city and our residents and am confident that the city staff have addressed all the relevant concerns. From what I understand, there will be no increase in utility rates, and there may even be a small savings. The data centers will receive their power directly from Dominion, so they won’t be connected to our city’s electric grid.

Byrom, the owner of Tang’s Bridal and Alterations in the Canterbury Village shopping center at 8675 Sudley Road, opened her Manassas store as an alteration shop in 1999. She eventually expanded her business to include bridal and formal wear. Her business employs 17 people.

Michelle Davis Younger (D-Incumbent)

NO RESPONSE

Davis-Younger is seeking a second term as mayor, after being elected in 2020. She owns and operates a Human Resources Consulting firm located in Historic Downtown Manassas called The1ForHR, LLC, which focuses on career coaching and resume writing.

City Council candidates

Lynn Forkell Greene (R)

My approach to data centers in Manassas City is grounded in careful evaluation and strategic oversight. While I acknowledge the potential economic benefits, such as increased tax revenue, I am equally committed to addressing the associated concerns, including environmental impacts and the strain on city resources and infrastructure. Additionally, we need to be mindful of the potential for job losses, as data centers may not offer many local employment opportunities once they are operational. To ensure that our residents fully benefit from any economic gains, I propose implementing a transparent plan that outlines when and how tax breaks will be delivered. This way, our community can see clear and timely benefits from these developments. Community engagement remains a top priority for me. I advocate for a policy requiring all data center proposals to be reviewed by City Council rather than being handled through a by right process that might sideline resident input. In summary, while I see the potential advantages of data centers for Manassas City, a balanced and responsible approach is crucial. We already have four approved. By prioritizing environmental stewardship, protecting and investing in infrastructure, while ensuring transparent economic benefits, we can foster both economic growth and community well-being.

Lynn Forkell Greene is seeking to regain a seat on City Council, where she served for 14 months, from fall 2021 to December 2022. Forkell Green served the remainder of Davis-Younger’s term, a seat vacated when Davis-Younger was elected mayor.

She is an administrative director for a nonprofit. Forkell Greene and her husband share four adult children and three grandchildren. Before announcing her re-election bid, Forkell Green was a freelance reporter covering city issues for Potomac Local News.

Ashley Hutson (D)

While I was not involved in past decision-making on data center location and development in the City of Manassas, I support our Council in their decision to place data centers on land zoned for industrial use because I recognize the impact of new development on existing neighborhoods. Through my work at the Heavy Construction Contractors Association, I have had the opportunity to learn about the positive impacts of data center development such as significant tax revenue and support of local community organizations and charities, which Manassas will benefit from as our planned data centers go live. I have also learned there are a variety of data centers and their designs can impact sound levels. In recent years, there have been concerns about noise emitted from data centers located near residential areas. Regulations now require noise barriers such as berms and buffer walls when they are built. Further, manufacturers of chilling systems, which are the main cause of noise emission, are exploring changes in technology and design to decrease the potential for sound issues. Manassas residents should not expect increased utility rates or a strain on our electric grid due to data center construction because each data center in the City of Manassas has its own electrical substations, which are paid for by the data centers. Transmission lines directly from Dominion Energy power those Substations. I look forward to being part of the budget-planning process that will allocate new funds coming in from the data centers. Funding for schools, enhancing our greenspaces, and investing in the Marstellar property for the use of our future community are some of my priorities for the new funds.

Hutson is seeking her first term on City Council. She is the director of Member Engagement of the Heavy Construction Contractors Association in Manassas. Hutson has served on the Manassas Board of Building Code Appeals, Washington Council of Governments Transportation Planning Board and Community Advisory Committee. She graduated from Osbourn Park High School and Christopher Newport University.

Stephen Kent (R)

Manassas must approach all data center projects with one core principle in mind: Tangible benefit to the citizens of Manassas. An increased standard of living is a tangible benefit. That can come in the form of tax revenue collected on these centers, currently $2.15 per $100 of assessed value on their equipment, directed toward infrastructure and public building updates. I do not think Manassas residents should be seeing higher annual property tax bills, which they currently are, while data centers are moving into city limits. Manassas has already increased the tax rate on data centers significantly, and I’m open to going higher if that’s what residents want done in the future. I’m not anti-data centers, but I get the sense that these tech firms need us more than we need them. Data centers are not getting their energy from the city grid, so I’m not particularly concerned about electric. We have an effective team of city managers are have updated our utility equipment, and they are prepared for the impact of data centers on our power grid if Dominion fails. Water is of more concern, and the city has work to do and tough questions to ask of these tech firms moving in, as to how they’ll partner with the city to address concerns over resources. At the end of the day, what residents tell us about their concerns around data centers should be taken seriously. Manassas can get this balance right.

Kent is seeking his first term on City Council. He is an author and public relations professional. He and his wife, Melony “Mel” Kent, share a child. Mel Kent ran for the city school board in 2022.

Tom Osina (D-Incumbent)

There are four locations for data centers in the City of Manassas. Three of them are being built by right, which refers to projects that are permitted under their current zoning and do not require any legislative action by City Council. City staff oversees these projects to make sure that they follow appropriate site development, construction and occupancy requirements. The fourth location is land the City sold that was primarily a vegetation dumping site for the Airport. I voted for the sale of that property. The City has taken several key steps to mitigate negative impacts on the community. One has to do with increased utility rates. Each data center will have its own dedicated substation which will deliver electricity directly from Dominion Energy. It has no effect on the electricity produced and purchased from Dominion Energy which is transmitted to Manassas residents and businesses nor the rates charged. Unfortunately, the wording of this question continues the myth that these data centers will increase utility rates for city residents and strain city resources which it does not. Another is noise. The building boom of data centers in nearby Prince William County has demonstrated that the noise produced by heating/cooling equipment has a negative impact on nearby residents and neighborhoods. Toward that end, I voted for a revised Noise Ordinance to give city staff tools to deal with this problem. City staff is requiring data centers in Manassas to install noise baffling on their heating/cooling equipment. Since taking office, I have been interested in reducing the reliance on taxes collected from residents for operating city government. But to do that, there has to be an increase in the amount of taxes collected from commercial businesses.

Osina is seeking his second term on City Council. He and his husband have lived in the Georgetown South community for more than 20 years. He is the father of two grown children.

Robyn Williams (R)

As technology advances rapidly, data centers have become an essential part of our digital infrastructure. According to the International Energy Agency, energy consumption by data centers is expected to double by 2030, accounting for 4% of global electricity demand. This growth is largely driven by the rapid expansion of AI, with AI-related data centers outpacing non-AI ones. With the City of Manassas likely to see four new data centers come online, it is crucial to address the environmental impact they may bring. While digital connectivity is vital in nearly every aspect of our lives, it comes with significant costs, much of which is attributable to data centers consuming substantial energy. A key concern is their reliance on fossil fuels, which release carbon dioxide and contribute to a growing carbon footprint. Additionally, data centers place a heavy strain on local infrastructure, stressing utility and grid capacity. Although Manassas sources electricity from several providers, including Dominion and NOVEC, the region’s grid faces considerable challenges that can impact our city, potentially leading to increased utility costs for residents as generator capacity is expanded. Concerns have also been raised by homeowners about potential impacts on property values, though there is currently no evidence suggesting that data centers negatively affect home prices in this market. Manassas City is set to bring two additional data centers online, with one currently navigating the approval process and Amazon acquiring land near the airport for a potential fourth center. These data centers are projected to generate significant revenue for the City. However, whether this revenue will effectively reduce the tax and utility burdens on residents depends largely on the decisions made by the City Council once these facilities become operational. As a member of the Council, I would prioritize ensuring that this revenue is used to alleviate the financial strain on our community, providing tangible benefits for all residents.

Williams is seeking her first term on City Council. She has served two terms on the Manassas City School Board. Williams holds a bachelor’s of science in economics from George Mason University. He found her background in finance and economics valuable on the MCPS School Board, in addition to her more than 10 years as a broker/owner of Redstone Realty, specializing in residential real estate.

Williams’ public service in Manassas began with the Beautification Committee, where she served as a member and eventually chairperson. She also volunteered as a teacher assistant at Haydon Elementary for several years and taught modules in schools through the Prince William Soil and Water Conservation Department.

Mark Wolfe (D-Incumbent)

NO RESPONSE

Wolfe is seeking a fourth term on City Council. He has lived in the City of Manassas since 1990. Wolfe has executive leadership experience in the corporate and nonprofit sectors and is currently the chief operating officer of MovieComm. Amy, his wife of 36 years, is the artistic director and CEO of Manassas Ballet Theatre. They have two children, both of whom graduated from Osbourn High School.

Stay tuned as we continue this series with topics such as power outages, parking issues, city management and staff retention, budget and taxes, public school performance, and data centers. We aim to provide a comprehensive look at each candidate’s platform, ensuring voters have all the information they need to make a thoughtful decision.

We hope this series will engage the community and foster a more informed electorate. Check back for new insights and updates from your Manassas City Council candidates. Early voting starts Sept. 21, and Election Day is Nov. 5.

Be sure to subscribe to our FREE news email. Each week, we will pose a single question to all candidates running for the Manassas City Council.