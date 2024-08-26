Welcome to “Meet the Principal” – Deep Dives into PWCS Leadership

Dear Potomac Local News Readers,

We’re thrilled to roll out a new series titled “Meet the Principal,” crafted by our Manassas Local Editor, Caitlyn Meisner. This year, nearly two dozen new principals are stepping into their roles across Prince William County, shaping the future of our educational landscape. It’s a pivotal time to get acquainted with these educational leaders through our series.

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Our “Meet the Principal” series exemplifies the type of unique, local journalism we are committed to delivering—stories about the people and the decisions that directly impact you and your family. By subscribing, you help us continue this important work and gain complete access to all our content, including:

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Profiles of community figures making a difference

And much more!

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In Today’s Feature: Meet Edward Schultz of Gainesville Middle School

Our first article features Edward Schultz, the new principal at Gainesville Middle School. With over two decades of experience in education, his story and vision for the future are not to be missed. Learn about his initiatives that aim to broaden student perspectives and prepare them for a successful future.

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Stay connected with every installment of this enlightening series—sign up for our FREE news email today. And please consider supporting our work by becoming a paid subscriber. Your contributions directly impact our ability to bring you exclusive, local reporting that makes a difference.

Questions, comments, or tips? Caitlyn is just an email away at [email protected].

Thank you for supporting local journalism. Together, let’s stay informed and engaged with the heart of our community.

Warm regards,

Uriah Kiser

Founder and Publisher, Potomac Local News