State Police: Issue Critically Missing Adult Alert for Nancy Briesemeister

The Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Fredericksburg Police Department on August 26, 2024.

The Fredericksburg Police Department is looking for Nancy Elizabeth Briesemeister, race: White, sex: female, age: 86 years old, height: 5’4″, weight: 100 lbs., with blue eyes and white hair.

She was last seen on August 26, 2024, at 3:30 PM in the 2200 block of Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, Virginia. Her clothing description is unknown at this time. She is possibly driving a gray 2019 Toyota Camry displaying Virginia plates: TXZ-4778.

This disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Please contact the Fredericksburg Police Department [24/7 dispatch] with any information regarding her whereabouts at (540) 654-5911 or you may find complete information at https://vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/.