Police Department Community Fair is Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024

The Prince William County Police Department will host a community fair on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, from noon to 4 p.m. at Sean Connaughton Plaza in Woodbridge. The event will feature displays, activities, food trucks, and opportunities to meet with recruiters, all aimed at celebrating the county’s diversity and fostering unity.

From Prince William police:

The Prince William County Police Department will host a community fair on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, to celebrate the county’s diversity, to embrace unity among the various communities in the county and showcase the many facets of police work in the county with displays, fun activities, appointments with a recruiter, pet adoptions and much more.

The event is from noon to 4 p.m. at the Sean

Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court,

Woodbridge, VA 22192. County residents are

cordially invited to the community fair, which also

will feature displays from numerous County public

safety agencies and other County government

organizations, live music and food trucks.

Background investigators and recruiters will be

present to speak to anyone interested in a career as a police officer. The Department is committed to a diverse workforce and encourages all interested applicants to contact the Prince William County Police Personnel Bureau at (703) 792-6580 or visit the Department’s recruiting website at www.joinpwcpd.org.