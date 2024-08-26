Police Department Community Fair is Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024

From Prince William police:
The Prince William County Police Department will host a community fair on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, to celebrate the county’s diversity, to embrace unity among the various communities in the county and showcase the many facets of police work in the county with displays, fun activities, appointments with a recruiter, pet adoptions and much more.
The event is from noon to 4 p.m. at the Sean
Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court,
Woodbridge, VA 22192. County residents are
cordially invited to the community fair, which also
will feature displays from numerous County public
safety agencies and other County government
organizations, live music and food trucks.
Background investigators and recruiters will be
present to speak to anyone interested in a career as a police officer. The Department is committed to a diverse workforce and encourages all interested applicants to contact the Prince William County Police Personnel Bureau at (703) 792-6580 or visit the Department’s recruiting website at www.joinpwcpd.org.