Features

Police Department Community Fair is Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024

By Uriah Kiser
[Photo: Prince William County Government]
[Photo: Prince William County Government]
The Prince William County Police Department will host a community fair on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, from noon to 4 p.m. at Sean Connaughton Plaza in Woodbridge. The event will feature displays, activities, food trucks, and opportunities to meet with recruiters, all aimed at celebrating the county’s diversity and fostering unity.

From Prince William police:

The Prince William County Police Department will host a community fair on  Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, to celebrate the county’s diversity, to embrace unity among the various  communities in the county and showcase the many facets of police work in the county with displays, fun  activities, appointments with a recruiter, pet adoptions and much more. 

The event is from noon to 4 p.m. at the Sean  

Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court,  

Woodbridge, VA 22192. County residents are  

cordially invited to the community fair, which also  

will feature displays from numerous County public 

safety agencies and other County government  

organizations, live music and food trucks. 

Background investigators and recruiters will be  

present to speak to anyone interested in a career as a police officer. The Department is committed to a  diverse workforce and encourages all interested applicants to contact the Prince William County Police  Personnel Bureau at (703) 792-6580 or visit the Department’s recruiting website at www.joinpwcpd.org

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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