News

Labor Day Brings I-95 E-ZPass Lanes Schedule Change; Regular Reversal Times Resume September 3

By Uriah Kiser

On Labor Day, September 2, 2024, the 95 Express Lanes will operate northbound all day, with the regular reversal schedule resuming on Tuesday, September 3, including the end of the summer schedule and the start of the regular reversal times.

Press release:

Please be advised of upcoming changes to the 95 Express Lanes reversal schedule:

On Labor Day—Monday, September 2, 2024—the 95 Express Lanes will operate northbound all day. Regular reversal schedule will resume on Tuesday, September 3.

Beginning Tuesday, September 3, the summer reversal schedule will end, and the regular reversal schedule will begin:

  • 11 a.m.: North to south reversal begins
    1 p.m.: 95 Express Lanes open southbound
  • 1 a.m.: South to north reversal begins
    3 a.m.: 95 Express Lanes open northbound

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