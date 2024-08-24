Fredericksburg’s Drinking Water Unaffected Amid Rapidan River Investigation

The Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water and the Rapidan Service Authority issued a continued “Do Not Use Water Advisory” for the Wilderness Water Treatment Plant. The advisory, first implemented on August 21, is still in effect following reports of an unknown odor in the drinking water.

Despite extensive testing and sampling by a VELAP-certified private lab, the cause of the odor has not been identified, and no harmful contaminants have been detected. The odor is noted to be dissipating, but the advisory will remain until it is sufficiently reduced or eliminated. The Rapidan Service Authority is actively working to address and mitigate the odor.

In addition to the water advisory, a swimming advisory is also in place. Continued daily sampling is planned to monitor the situation. The advisories may be reconsidered if results consistently meet federal standards and the odor issue is resolved.

Fredericksburg City and Spotsylvania County, downstream users of the Rapidan River, are not currently affected by this issue. The Motts Run Water Treatment Plant, which serves these areas, has switched to using water from the Motts Run Reservoir exclusively while the investigation continues.

Residents of Orange County, directly impacted by the advisory, are being provided with alternative water and showering facilities. Updates are available on the Rapidan Service Authority’s website, with further information expected on August 24.