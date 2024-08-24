Driver Killed in Fiery Crash in Lake Ridge

Police are investigating a fatal incident where a vehicle, found engulfed in flames at the intersection of Old Bridge Rd. and Occoquan Rd. in Woodbridge, had a driver who died at the scene after allegedly placing gasoline in the passenger compartment before the crash; the investigation is ongoing.

From Prince William police:

Death Investigation – On August 23 at 6:50PM, officers responded to the intersection of Old Bridge Rd. and Occoquan Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) for initial reports of a vehicle crash. Upon arrival one vehicle was located engulfed in flames. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene. Preliminary investigation revealed the deceased had placed gasoline in the passenger compartment of their vehicle just prior to the crash, causing the fire inside of the vehicle. The fire, as well as the cause and manner of death, is still under investigation. The identity of the deceased will be released pending identification and next-of-kin notification. More information will be released when available. Anyone who may have information that can aid in the investigation is asked to contact the police. The investigation continues.