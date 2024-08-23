Jackson Ulmer, 23, of Stafford County Joins VSP

A Stafford County man is now among the ranks of the Virginia State Police.

Press release:

A resident of Stafford County, and a resident of Fauquier County, were among the 21 Virginia State Police Troopers who graduated from the 141st Basic Session on Friday, August 23, 2024, at the VSP Academy in North Chesterfield, Va. During the 141st Basic Session’s 30 weeks at the VSP Academy, trooper-trainees received instruction in more than 100 different subjects over the course of hundreds of hours. Academy training includes areas such as crime scene investigation, judicial procedures, self-defense, cultural diversity, and firearms.

Trooper Jackson Ulmer, 23, of Stafford County, will have a first duty assignment of Bedford County. Ulmer is a graduate of Roanoke College with a degree in Data Science.

Trooper Emmerson Carmichael, 46, of Catlett, Va., will have a first duty assignment in Arlington County.

These new troopers will report to their duty assignments on September 3, 2024. For their final phase of training, each Trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

As the need for highly-skilled and capable law enforcement officers increases, the Department continues to seek qualified applicants for the position of trooper. All interested applicants are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Recruitment Office at www.vatrooper.com.