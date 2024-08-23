Fredericksburg Man Killed on I-66

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a construction vehicle that crossed into the Express Lanes on Interstate 66, struck a guardrail and Jersey wall, flipped, and caught fire, killing 23-year-old driver Devin G. Stewart of Fredericksburg.

From Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred at 7:51 a.m. today (Aug. 23, 2024) on Interstate 66 westbound near the Interstate 495 (The Beltway) interchange in Fairfax County.

A construction vehicle was heading westbound in the left general-purpose lane on Interstate 66 when it crossed through the traffic bollards and into the Interstate 66 Express Lanes.

The vehicle then struck a guardrail and a Jersey wall and then flipped on its side and caught on fire. The fire also damaged nearby equipment for the EZ Pass system.

The driver, Devin G. Stewart, 23, of Fredericksburg, Va., died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.