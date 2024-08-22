Structure Fire Engulfs Home in Stafford County, No Injuries Reported

A residential fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of Walnut Drive, prompting a swift response from Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) units. The fire was reported just before 2:40 p.m., and firefighters arrived on the scene within five minutes to find flames engulfing multiple sides of the single-family home.

Despite challenges posed by the steep terrain and the distance to the nearest hydrants, the fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. Fortunately, no occupants were in the home at the time, and there were no reported injuries among the residents. The occupants, one adult and four children, are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Although four dogs survived the fire unharmed, two cats have not been located. One firefighter was evaluated on scene but declined further treatment.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire. The Fredericksburg Fire Department and Fauquier County Fire and Emergency Services provided additional support during the operation.