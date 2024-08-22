Quantico Live-Fire Training Scheduled August 26 to 30

Marine Corps Base Quantico has announced a series of live-fire training exercises scheduled from August 26 to August 30.

These exercises will include demonstrations using fragmentation devices and .50 caliber munitions, potentially resulting in louder-than-usual noise.

Residents affected by the noise can submit comments on the effects of the training via the base’s noise advisory webpage, and updates on the training schedule will be available on Quantico’s website and Facebook page.

Press release

*Please note overnight training activity

**Louder the usual noise this day**

August 26, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 50Lbs and Below (Frag)

August 27, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 50Lbs and Below (Frag)

*August 28, 7:00 a.m. – August 29, Midnight

Live Fire Demo 50Lbs and Below (Frag), .50Cal and below

August 29, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 50Lbs and Below (Frag)

August 30, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 50Lbs and Below (Frag), .50Cal and below

As the training schedule may change following this post, we encourage you to monitor the website and Facebook for updates. Please be aware that some changes may not be posted until the same day.

Aircraft supporting training or support to other agencies from the Marine Corps Air Facility at Quantico can also generate noise. The frequency and number of aircraft supporting training can occasionally generate higher volumes of noise. Additionally, atmospheric conditions can amplify aircraft noise volume and the distance sound travels.

Community members wishing to comment on the impact of training should visit https://www.quantico.marines.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories/Noise-Comment/