Fredericksburg to Host “Day of Play” at Virginia Credit Union Stadium

Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation, and Events will host its inaugural “Day of Play” at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium on September 21, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The family-focused event will feature a variety of activities like an obstacle course, kayak paddling pool, baseball pitch, and Ga Ga ball. University of Mary Washington’s Cheerleading team will teach cheerleading skills, while Mary Washington Healthcare will host Wellness Workshops. The event will also have a Toddler Area, designed for the youngest attendees.

Tickets are available for $8 in advance or $10 on-site, with free admission for children under three. Parking is complimentary, and FredNats concessions will be available throughout the event. Inclement weather changes will be announced on the Fredericksburg Alert system and on social media.