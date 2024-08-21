Stafford County Unveils New “I Voted” Sticker Designed by Local Student

Stafford County’s new “I Voted” sticker Ellie Brewer, Ava Frizzell, and Noah Hoover

Stafford County voters will receive a new, unique “I Voted” sticker this year. Ellie Brewer, a senior at Mountain View High School, created the hand-drawn design of a cardinal perched on a dogwood branch, symbolizing the pride and beauty of Virginia.

Brewer’s design will be featured on the official 2024 “I Voted” stickers distributed at polling stations throughout Stafford County. Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS) collaborated with Stafford County Government and the Office of Elections to host the 2024 sticker design contest. Students were asked to create designs to inspire voter participation.

Noah Hoover, also a senior at Mountain View High School, claimed second place with his vibrant design, “Stafford County, Your Vote Matters! I Voted!” His work emphasizes the significance of every vote and the collective voice of Stafford County residents. Ava Frizzell, a sophomore at Mountain View High School, earned third place for her inspiring design titled “I Voted, Make a Change.” Ava’s artwork captures the power and impact of every vote, encouraging citizens to actively shape their community’s future.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the artistic talent of our students and their commitment to civic responsibility,” said Acting Superintendent Chris Fulmer, Acting Superintendent. “These designs not only showcase the creativity of our young people but also serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of voting in our community.”

Early voting for this year’s general election begins Sept. 20 at your local registrar’s office. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.