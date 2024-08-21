Fredericksburg Police Searching for Jaylah Jeter

Jaylah Jeter, a 5-foot-3-inch black woman last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie, was reported missing after leaving 10014 Betsy St in Spotsylvania County on August 19, 2024, in an Uber to an unknown location. If you have any information, contact the police at 540-373-3122 or submit an anonymous tip via text or the FPD Tip app.

Press release:

Jaylah Jeter was last seen on Monday, August 19 2024 at 10014 Betsy St in Spotsylvania County. Jaylah was reported leaving from there in an Uber to an unknown location. Jaylah is described as a black female, 5 foot 3 inches in height, 93 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Jaylah was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie.

Report #: 2024-004393

If you have any information on Jaylah’s whereabouts, contact the police at 540- 373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google or iTunes App Store.