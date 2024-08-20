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Meat Recall Issued at Dale City Area Food Lion

By Uriah Kiser

Food Lion has issued a recall for four varieties of in-store prepared ground beef sold at its Hoadly Road location in Dale City due to potential contamination with foreign materials. The products, produced on August 18, 2024, with a sell-by date of August 20, 2024, can be returned to the store for a refund worth double the purchase price.

Press release:

Food Lion is notifying customers of its store located at 6306 Hoadly Road in [Dale City], V.A. 20112 of a recall involving four varieties of in-store prepared ground beef because it may contain traces of foreign material. The recall affects only the listed varieties of in-store prepared ground beef sold at this single store location with these matching dates. The affected product was produced on Aug. 18, 2024, with a Sell By Date of Aug. 20, 2024.

  • 73% Lean Fresh Ground Beef (All Sizes)
  • 80% Lean Fresh Ground Chuck (All Sizes)
  • 85% Lean Fresh Ground Beef Round (All Sizes)
  • 93% Lean Fresh Ground Beef (All Sizes)

Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it and may return it
to this Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance
with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee.”

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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