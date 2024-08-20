Meat Recall Issued at Dale City Area Food Lion

Food Lion has issued a recall for four varieties of in-store prepared ground beef sold at its Hoadly Road location in Dale City due to potential contamination with foreign materials. The products, produced on August 18, 2024, with a sell-by date of August 20, 2024, can be returned to the store for a refund worth double the purchase price.

Press release:

Food Lion is notifying customers of its store located at 6306 Hoadly Road in [Dale City], V.A. 20112 of a recall involving four varieties of in-store prepared ground beef because it may contain traces of foreign material. The recall affects only the listed varieties of in-store prepared ground beef sold at this single store location with these matching dates. The affected product was produced on Aug. 18, 2024, with a Sell By Date of Aug. 20, 2024.

73% Lean Fresh Ground Beef (All Sizes)

80% Lean Fresh Ground Chuck (All Sizes)

85% Lean Fresh Ground Beef Round (All Sizes)

93% Lean Fresh Ground Beef (All Sizes)

Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it and may return it

to this Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance

with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee.”