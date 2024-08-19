Manassas School Board Candidate Forum Tonight

A Manassas City School Board Candidate Forum will occur on August 19, 2024, at Bristoe Station Park. The event will begin with a Meet & Greet session at 6:30 p.m., followed by the forum at 7 p.m. The forum is open to parents, teachers, students, and community members.

The event will be held at 9118 Wharton Court and live-streamed. All Manassas School Board candidates, including Zella Jones, Suzanne Seaberg, Allie Forkell, Dayna Miles, Maidy Whitesell, Diana Brown, Javanese Hailey, and Christina Brooks, have been invited.

Democrats endorse Seaberg (incumbent), Jones, and Brown. Republicans endorse Forkell, Miles, Whitsell, and Hailey. Brooks (incumbent) is running as an independent.

For more information, contact the organizers via email at [email protected].

Last week, the school board chose not to feature regular attendance reports during regular school board meetings. Republican-endorsed members argued for transparency, while board members endorsed by Democrats voted no.

They expressed hesitation with monthly attendance reports for many reasons, and Board Member Jill Spall said releasing this information to the public may be harmful because it could bring negative labels to schools.

See more of our Manassas schools coverage.