Schools

Prince William Schools Reports Significant Increase in On-Time Graduation, Decline in Dropout rate

By Uriah Kiser
Photo: Prince William County Public Schools

Prince William County Public Schools: “The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has shared the Prince William County Public Schools’ preliminary on-time graduation and dropout rates for the 2023-24 school year, citing remarkable progress throughout the division.

The preliminary on-time graduation rate for the 2023-24 school year is 94.3%, a 2.6% increase over the previous school year, and the English learners’ on-time graduation rate is 80.6%, a 9.6% increase over the year prior. The overall dropout rate decreased by 2.7% and the English learners’ dropout rate decreased by 9.6%.”

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