Mystery, Murder, and Masterful Performances on Stage in ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” is a classic whodunit brought to life on stage. It revolves around a mysterious murder aboard a luxurious train stranded by a snowstorm.

The show at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts centers on Hercule Poirot, the famed Belgian detective, tasked with unraveling the mystery of an American tycoon found dead in his compartment. The victim was stabbed multiple times, and the door to his room was locked from the inside. With the train immobilized and no escape possible, Poirot must sift through the alibis and secrets of the eclectic group of passengers to find the killer before they strike again.

Kevin Cleary steps into the shoes of Detective Poirot, delivering a performance that aligns well with the iconic sleuth’s meticulous and observant nature. His portrayal anchors the show, guiding the audience through the intricate investigation. Andrea Kahane, as Mrs. Hubbard, adds a layer of charm and wit to the production. Her character injects humor into the otherwise tense atmosphere, making her a memorable presence on stage. Kathy Helenda’s depiction of Princess Dragonmiroff is also noteworthy, particularly in her interactions with Stephanie Wood, who plays Greta Ohlosson. The chemistry between these characters enhances the unfolding drama and keeps the audience engaged.

For those new to Agatha Christie’s works or the character of Poirot, watching earlier films such as “Death on the Nile” (1978) and “Evil Under the Sun” (1982) can serve as a helpful introduction. These adaptations, starring Peter Ustinov, offer a glimpse into Poirot’s methodical approach to solving crimes and are available on various streaming platforms. Familiarizing myself with Poirot’s style of deduction enhanced my enjoyment of the stage play.

Beyond the mystery on stage, the dinner service adds a flavorful dimension to the experience. The menu is themed to match the evening’s intrigue, with dishes like Killer Asian Pork Ribs and Poirot’s Pineapple Teriyaki Salmon setting the tone for the evening. The Yuzu cheesecake provides a refreshing end to the meal, while the aptly named “Mystery Pie” surprises with its fruit-filled goodness. The Ratchet, a cocktail blending lemon, honey, and bourbon, offers a satisfying way to unwind as the suspense builds on stage.

Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc., and adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, “Murder on the Orient Express” runs from now until September 8 August 14 , 2024, offering both dinner and show options. Tickets are priced in a range depending on age and whether a meal is included. Adult dinner and show tickets are $82, with discounts available for seniors and children. For those preferring the show only, adult tickets start at $65. An additional $5 online processing fee applies per ticket.

The production offers a variety of showtimes to accommodate different schedules. Wednesday matinees begin with meal service at 11:30 a.m., with the performance starting at 1 p.m. For evening shows from Thursday to Saturday, meal service runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., with the performance beginning at 7:30 pm. Sunday matinees follow a similar structure, with meal service at 1 p.m. and the show at 3 p.m.