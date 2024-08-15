Spanberger Visits Derailment Site in Fredericksburg By Mike Salmon Published August 15, 2024 at 10:30AM | Updated August 15, 2024 at 10:49AM Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) and Fredericksburg Fire Chief Michael Jones talk about the train derailment as a train goes by, feet away from the VRE parking lot. [Photo: Mike Salmon] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mike Salmon View all posts #Abigail Spanberger #CSX #Locals Only #Train Derailment