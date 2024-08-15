Spanberger Visits Derailment Site in Fredericksburg

By Mike Salmon
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) and Fredericksburg Fire Chief Michael Jones talk about the train derailment as a train goes by, feet away from the VRE parking lot. [Photo: Mike Salmon]

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