Prince William

Fire and Rescue Crews Respond to Incident at Mountcastle-Turch Funeral Home

By Uriah Kiser

On Monday, August 12, 2024, fire and rescue crews from Prince William and Fairfax counties were dispatched to Mountcastle-Turch Funeral Home in Woodbridge’s 13400 block of Woodbridge Street. The call was received at 10:23 a.m. after reports of extra smoke coming from the funeral home’s chimney and garage.

Upon arrival, crews investigated the source of the smoke and found a malfunctioning crematorium. Initial information from the scene indicated that a body was being cremated at the facility. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

The units cleared the area at 10:40 a.m.

Mountcastle-Turch Funeral Home & Crematory provides funeral and cremation services to Woodbridge and Dale City residents.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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