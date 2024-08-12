Fire and Rescue Crews Respond to Incident at Mountcastle-Turch Funeral Home

On Monday, August 12, 2024, fire and rescue crews from Prince William and Fairfax counties were dispatched to Mountcastle-Turch Funeral Home in Woodbridge’s 13400 block of Woodbridge Street. The call was received at 10:23 a.m. after reports of extra smoke coming from the funeral home’s chimney and garage.

Upon arrival, crews investigated the source of the smoke and found a malfunctioning crematorium. Initial information from the scene indicated that a body was being cremated at the facility. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

The units cleared the area at 10:40 a.m.

Mountcastle-Turch Funeral Home & Crematory provides funeral and cremation services to Woodbridge and Dale City residents.