‘Heathers’ to be Performed at A.J. Ferlazzo Building in Woodbridge

Heathers: The Musical will be performed at Castaways Theatre on August 9-11 and August 16-18, featuring a cast from across the DMV. The show is a dark comedy centered on high school student Veronica Sawyer, dealing with the intense social stakes of high school in a heightened, cartoonish reality.

Press release:

On August 9-11 and August 16-18, the 1989 dark comedy Heathers comes to life onstage at Castaways Theatre with Heathers: The Musical, featuring a talent-stacked cast of performers from across the DMV.

Heathers centers on high school student, Veronica Sawyer, fighting to survive the senior year to end all senior years, contending with bully jocks, clueless teachers, backstabbing “friends” and, of course—murder.

Heathers presents a heightened reality where the social stakes of high school are literally life or death. The bright, cartoonish color palette is contrasted by the dark and oftentimes controversial subject matter, offering the audience moments of shock, heartbreak, and laughter—heavy on the laughter.

“My favorite thing is the amount of play I’m able to get away with,” says Maddie Siepe, who plays Heather Chandler, one of the show’s central villains. “The freedom to be unhinged and big in my choices is something that I’ve been starving for.”

While the original film was released in 1989, according to Castaways’ cast of young performers, the central themes of Heathers still ring true.

“I believe this show resonates with a lot of people in different ways because it’s such a universal experience,” says Sophia Sharaa, who plays protagonist Veronica Sawyer, portrayed in the film by Winona Ryder. “Who am I? What am I doing? Where am I going? Why am I here? Those words resonate to everyone.”

“Those who hurt others hurt only themselves in the end,” adds Jax Berg, who plays Veronica’s brooding love interest, Jason “JD” Dean, played in the film by Christian Slater.

Revisit this nostalgic favorite set to a rousing pop-rock score, and enjoy the characters and catchphrases of the classic film like never before.

Heathers runs August 9-11 and August 16-18 at the A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Dr., Woodbridge, VA 22191.

Tickets run $18 – $20 and are available for purchase at the door, or at castawaystheatre.org under “Production & Auditions.”

About Castaways Theatre

Since 1981, we’ve been committed to the local community, award-winning performances, and having fun in the process by producing plays and musicals. www.castawaystheatre.org