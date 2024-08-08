Obituary: Gregory Cook (1979-2024)

Memorial service info

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Gregory “Greg” Scott Cook, who departed this world at his home on July 30, 2024.

Born on March 19, 1979, in Alexandria, Virginia, Greg’s life was a remarkable journey of service, dedication, and boundless generosity. Greg proudly served his country as a distinguished member of the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army. His courage and commitment in the military were a testament to his unwavering dedication to his nation.

Greg’s passion for community engagement later led him to found Old Town Strong and the Old Town Whiskey Club in Manassas, Virginia. A native of Nokesville, Greg became an integral part of the local community. In 2019, Greg founded the Old Town Whiskey Club, serving as its President. Under his leadership, the club hosted numerous events and fundraisers, fostering a sense of camaraderie and support throughout Old Town Manassas.

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Greg’s visionary spirit shone brightly. Recognizing the struggles faced by local businesses, he founded Old Town Strong to bridge the gap many felt during a time of great isolation. The group successfully sold t-shirts and sweatshirts stating “Old Town Strong,” and raised nearly $20,000 in just 30 days to support local bars and restaurants in need. Greg’s heart was indeed too big for this world, and his legacy of kindness and community spirit will live on through the countless lives he touched.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerry. He is survived by his parents, George and Patricia Cook, and his brothers and their families: Richard and his wife Monica, Michael and his wife Becky, and Stephen and his wife Ashelly. Greg also leaves behind ten beloved nieces and nephews, his life partner of 17 years, Courtney O’Brien, and two loving pups, Harley and Beau.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 9 at the Old Town Sports Pub in Manassas, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 11am-4pm, with remarks starting at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Historic Manassas Inc’s Old Town Strong Fund, ensuring that Greg’s mission of community support continues to thrive.

Greg’s life was a beacon of hope and unity, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His memory will forever remain in our hearts.

Greg Cook — Celebration of Life

Old Town Sports Pub

8971 Center Street

Manassas , Virginia, 20110

Aug 9, 2024 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM