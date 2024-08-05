Volunteers Provide Backpacks to Students in Stafford and Prince William Counties

Stafford County teachers returned to school today, August 5, 2024, to prepare for the new school year. The morning began with volunteers from Mount Church providing backpacks to students. They donated over 300 backpacks filled with supplies and sorted through all donations from the recent Collect for Kids event.

A representative from Stafford Public Schools expressed appreciation for the volunteers’ efforts, saying, “Thank you to the Mount Church Volunteers for starting the morning with a heart of service for our students coming BackToExcellence. None of this is possible without the continued support of the Stafford community.” Stafford Public Schools students will return to class on Tuesday, August 13.

In Prince William County, the school division partnered with the Prince William Community Foundation for the annual Back to School Community Fair over the weekend. The back-to-school fair was held at Unity Reed High School near Manassas on Saturday, August 3, 2024. School in Prince William County begins on Monday, August 19.

The Prince William Community Foundation, partnered with the school division to host the event, and shared their gratitude on social media, stating, “Words cannot express my gratitude for an exceptional time we had! Thank you to everyone who was a part or played a part in our Back-to-School Community Event. Together, we Can Make a Difference.”