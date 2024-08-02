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Hot Stuff: Cancelations, Changes Due to Rising Temperatures

By Uriah Kiser

We’ve got updated information from schools in this post and your forecast.

Rising temperatures and thunderstorms are affecting local activities today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected after 2 pm. The high temperature will be around 97 degrees, with heat index values reaching up to 107 degrees. Winds will come from the south at 7 to 9 mph. There is a 40% chance of precipitation.

This evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue, mainly before 2 a.m. The low temperature will be around 75 degrees, with south winds at 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation increases to 50%.

On Saturday, showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 2 pm. The high temperature will be near 91 degrees with southwest winds at 6 to 10 mph. There is a 60% chance of precipitation. Rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, except in thunderstorms where higher amounts are possible.

We will post more updates on weather-related changes and cancellations as they come in. Stay tuned for further information.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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