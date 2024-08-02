We’ve got updated information from schools in this post and your forecast.
Rising temperatures and thunderstorms are affecting local activities today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected after 2 pm. The high temperature will be around 97 degrees, with heat index values reaching up to 107 degrees. Winds will come from the south at 7 to 9 mph. There is a 40% chance of precipitation.
This evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue, mainly before 2 a.m. The low temperature will be around 75 degrees, with south winds at 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation increases to 50%.
On Saturday, showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 2 pm. The high temperature will be near 91 degrees with southwest winds at 6 to 10 mph. There is a 60% chance of precipitation. Rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, except in thunderstorms where higher amounts are possible.
We will post more updates on weather-related changes and cancellations as they come in. Stay tuned for further information.
August 2, 2024 – All PWCS outdoor activities will be moved inside or canceled from noon to 8 p.m. today due to an Excessive Heat Advisory. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 104 are expected between noon to 8 p.m.
— PWCS (@PWCSNews) August 2, 2024
PWC offers resources to assist the public in staying cool during hot weather. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Friday, August 2, 2024. Anyone needing shelter from the heat can visit a PWC library. For locations and hours, please visit https://t.co/zoaH6AP4BY. pic.twitter.com/lnZeNRSYm4
— Prince William County Emergency Management (@ReadyPWC) August 2, 2024