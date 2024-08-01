New Season Announced at Workhouse Arts Center: From Dracula to Jesus Christ Superstar

The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton announced its 2024-2025 theater season, featuring a lineup of musicals and comedies. The season begins with “Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors” from September 6 to October 27, followed by “Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame” from December 7 to January 12, 2025. “Clyde’s” will run from March 8 to April 6, and “Jesus Christ Superstar” will be performed from May 10 to June 15. Shows will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 and 4 p.m. Tickets are available for $25 to $40 on the Workhouse Arts Center’s website.

Press release:

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

By Steve Rosen and Gordon Greenberg

Loosely based on the novel Dracula by Bram Stoker

September 6 – October 27

September: Fridays and Saturdays, 8 pm; Sundays, 2 pm

October: Fridays and Saturdays, 8 pm; Sundays, 4 pm

Special October Twilight Performances: Dracula show combined with admission to our haunted trail that same evening. See website for details.

Synopsis: Filled with clever wordplay and pop culture references, Dracula is a gender-bending, laugh-out-loud reimagining of the gothic classic. In the treacherous mountains of Transylvania, a meek English real estate agent takes a harrowing journey to meet a new and mysterious client, the most terrifying and ferocious monster the world has ever known: Count Dracula! Famed female vampire hunter, Jean Van Helsing, and company chase Drac from Transylvania to the British countryside to London and back.

Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, Book by Peter Parnell

December 7, 2024 – January 12, 2025

Fridays and Saturdays, 8 pm; Sundays, 2 pm

Special Performance on Tuesday, December 31 with New Year’s Eve Post Show Party

Synopsis: The Hunchback of Notre Dame is based on the Victor Hugo novel with songs from the Disney animated feature. Set in fifteenth-century Paris, the musical tells the story of Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be in the outside world. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.

Clyde’s

By Lynne Nottage

March 8 – April 6

Fridays and Saturdays, 8 pm; Sundays, 2 pm

Synopsis: Clyde’s, a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them down, the staff members learn to reclaim their lives, find purpose, and become inspired to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Lyrics by Time Rice, Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

May 10 – June 15

Fridays and Saturdays, 8 pm; Sundays, 2 pm

Synopsis: Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 50 years. The rock opera is loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, and follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers, and the Roman Empire.